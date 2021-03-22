Photographer David Liittschwager spent 12 years photographing these underwater creatures at more than 28 locations around the globe with his 500-pound studio.
Local News
-
An effort to bring party primaries to city elections has stalled out. Political analyst Otis Sanford says a growing number of voices are speaking out against it.
-
Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with Daily Memphian reporters Bill Dries and Abigail Warren. Guests discuss the upcoming elections in August and predictions for how voting will play out. In addition, guests talk about MLGW possibly ending its partnership with TVA, as well as the Thornwood development in Germantown and what that means for the surrounding area.
-
Through the power of endowed giving, thousands of children who may not have otherwise had access camp have had that special summer experience, thanks to the generosity of Theodora Trezevant Neely.
-
There is one thing I can guarantee you about life, it will change.
-
Discover the warning signs to money mule recruitment.
-
Is there anything more refreshing on a sweltering summer day than an ice-cold popsicle?
-
Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about the conclusion of this year's Broadway season with the new production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and the beginning of next season with My Fair Lady and To Kill a Mockingbird.
Specials
National News
-
Opponents of abortion rights are seeking to take the fight to all 50 states, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
-
Following the most recent mass shootings, NPR's Michel Martin asks Dr. Deborah Prothrow-Stith, of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, how public health officials view this moment.
-
Kentucky's abortion ban went into effect immediately when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning. Opponents and supporters of the ban are now grappling with new realities.
-
Following the passage of the first gun control measures in decades, NPR's Michel Martin asks Columbia Law professor Jeffrey Fagan about how the impact of firearms laws can be measured.
World News
-
President Biden is headed to Germany for a meeting of the G7 with leaders of the wealthiest countries. At the top of their agenda is the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth month.
-
President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia next month represents a stark change in his attitude towards Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been implicated in the killing of a journalist.
-
A spokesperson for the Spanish government's office in Melilla said about 2,000 people tried to enter, but many were stopped by Spanish and Moroccan forces on either side of the border fence.
-
Police are investigating the shooting as a possible terrorist attack during the Norwegian capital's annual Pride festival. Investigators said a suspect was arrested.
-
President Biden will be in Europe for a G-7 meeting in Germany, before he heads to a NATO summit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Berlin on Friday to join a UN conference on food security.