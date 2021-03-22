© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pale Octopus Octopus pallidus Specimen No. 9; mantle is 4.5 inches long; Moonlight Bay Resort, Rye, Victoria, Australia
David Liittschwager/National Geographic
His job is to actually really stare at octopus, seahorse, jellyfish
Vanessa Castillo
Photographer David Liittschwager spent 12 years photographing these underwater creatures at more than 28 locations around the globe with his 500-pound studio.
President Biden signs into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Saturday as first lady Jill Biden looks on.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
/
AP
Biden signs gun safety bill into law
Don Clyde
Lil Nas X performs onstage during the Grammys in April.
Rich Fury
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
When Lil Nas X calls out BET, it means something
Aisha Harris
Lionel Boyce as Marcus and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney on the new FX show <em>The Bear. </em>
FX
What to watch, read and listen to this weekend
Danielle Kurtzleben
Local News
Load More
StayConnectedFM-01.png
Specials

See More >

Banner_DonateFM-01.png
National News
  • Anti-abortion advocates bring fight to Colorado
    Dan Boyce
    Opponents of abortion rights are seeking to take the fight to all 50 states, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
  • A doctor's perspective on gun violence
    Following the most recent mass shootings, NPR's Michel Martin asks Dr. Deborah Prothrow-Stith, of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, how public health officials view this moment.
  • Kentucky's abortion trigger ban takes effect
    Leila Fadel
    Kentucky's abortion ban went into effect immediately when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning. Opponents and supporters of the ban are now grappling with new realities.
  • Measuring the effectiveness of gun laws
    Following the passage of the first gun control measures in decades, NPR's Michel Martin asks Columbia Law professor Jeffrey Fagan about how the impact of firearms laws can be measured.
175845b6ed_DonationCar_24png-01.png
World News
Load More