© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baseball Owner Mike Veeck

By David Gardner
Published March 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Mike Veeck is president and part owner of six minor league baseball teams and the author of Fun Is Good. He's the son of legendary Hall of Fame baseball owner and marketer Bill Veeck, a man whose many promotions included signing a midget for a single at-bat. Mike Veeck has a reputation for his own innovative promotions, including Enron Night, Mime-evision, and Disco Demolition Day. David Gardner talks with the marketing maven about the serious business of fun.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Tags

NPR Sports
David Gardner
David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool, is one of the country's most respected and trusted sources on personal finance and investing. As an educator, author, lecturer, and media personality, David wears many different hats. David can be heard on the weekly Motley Fool Profiles podcast, available through npr.org, and as a financial commentator elsewhere on NPR.