'Cockeyed': An Unsentimental Take on Blindness

On his 18th birthday, Ryan Knighton was diagnosed with a condition that would eventually leave him blind. Fifteen years later, with his sight almost completely gone, he's written a book of his observations.

Cockeyed, which describes Knighton's adventures driving by Braille and his later diagnosis of retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic condition that steadily reduced his ability to see. The book is about denial, anger and fear, but it's also about slapstick, technology, embarrassment, about what people see and what they don't.

Knighton talks about how he turned the loss of his sight into a moving and funny memoir.

