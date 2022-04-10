Watch: The First Short Sell Was Made For Revenge

Four hundred years ago, Isaac Le Maire helped found the Dutch East India Company. (You might remember them from history class: think big wooden boats, trips across rough seas, and lots and lots of spices).

Anyway, Le Maire got caught up in a dispute over some expense reports and so his co-directors essentially banished him from the spice trade.

Anyone else might've backed away, but Le Maire wanted revenge. And so, the short sell was born.