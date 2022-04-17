Watch: Why The Price Of Coca-Cola Didn't Change For 70 Years
The thing about prices is they tend to change. But for 70 years, between 1886 and the late 1950s, the price of a Coca-Cola was a shiny nickel.
Think about how crazy that is: Between 1886 and the late '50s, you had two world wars, prohibition, the Great Depression. But through it all, one constant in life was the nickel Coke.
This is the story of how two lawyers from Chattanooga struck a deal with the president of Coca-Cola that led to the company's pricing lockdown.