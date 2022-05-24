© 2022 WKNO FM
2022 Alabama Primary Elections

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published May 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
See the results of 2022 Alabama Primary Elections.

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Alabama, GOP incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey faces primary challengers. And Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama, Army veteran Mike Durant and Rep. Mo Brooks are all seeking to replace GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. At one time Brooks had the endorsement of Donald Trump, though the former president later withdrew that support.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Savannah Smith
