2022 Georgia Primary Elections

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Georgia, former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slew of Republican candidates, including challengers to Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. And Trump's pick for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, appears likely to face Sen. Raphael Warnock in a high-profile general election matchup.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.



