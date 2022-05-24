© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key primary election results from Georgia

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT

Updated May 25, 2022 at 1:26 AM ET

Four states held primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there were runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated Republican primary challengers who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump's pick for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, will face Sen. Raphael Warnock in a high-profile general election matchup.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News