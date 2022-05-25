© 2022 WKNO FM
Watch: Africa Day at the United Nations

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published May 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
This year’s celebration will be dedicated to the youths and to the young adults of Africa and of the diaspora who have made their mark in the world by their achievements in various areas such as Social Activism, Science, Technology, Sports, Art, Film, and literature etc.

UN's goal is to identify six (6) such individuals who have excelled in their respective fields and have been recognized by their peers or by their professional Association as reaching the highest standard. The UN has invited recommendations from the United Nations system entities as well as from African Associations in the United States and Youth organizations in Africa. The individuals selected will be invited to participate in the Africa Day event so as to shine a spotlight on them and on their achievements as an example of what this generation of Africans are able to produce when given the opportunity.

Savannah Smith
