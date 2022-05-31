U.K. Prime Minister Johnson reportedly will bring back imperial measurements

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The queen of England is approaching her platinum jubilee, and to coincide with her 70 years on the throne, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly will bring back imperial measurements - that is, pounds and ounces - just like in the U.S. The U.K. uses a highly regulated mix of both imperial and metric measurements. And if the Mirror's report pans out, businesses could be relieved of at least some of those rules, perhaps taking the weight off their shoulders.