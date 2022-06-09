Watch: How People are Managing Inflation
With inflation at a 40-year high, families are struggling to make ends meet as prices soar on everything from groceries to gas. People from across the country shared with the PBS NewsHour how they are grappling with a higher cost of living.
"Gas is really hard because, like for food ... I can go get the cheaper cereal or the cheaper snack — there's no cheaper gas," Vanessa Gonzalez told PBS NewsHour.
"We're kind of just pinballing between tragedies and traumas," said Kevin Reed, who had to leave his job as a teacher because he wasn't making enough money.
President Joe Biden met with the head of the Federal Reserve last week as part of a White House push to address the country's high inflation rate.
Source: PBS NewsHour