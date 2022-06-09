Watch: How People are Managing Inflation

"Gas is really hard because, like for food ... I can go get the cheaper cereal or the cheaper snack — there's no cheaper gas," Vanessa Gonzalez told PBS NewsHour.

"We're kind of just pinballing between tragedies and traumas," said Kevin Reed, who had to leave his job as a teacher because he wasn't making enough money.

President Joe Biden met with the head of the Federal Reserve last week as part of a White House push to address the country's high inflation rate.

Source: PBS NewsHour