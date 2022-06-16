A VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' has sold for $75,000 at auction

(SOUNDBITE OF ALAN SILVESTRI'S "BACK TO THE FUTURE (FROM "BACK TO THE FUTURE")"

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Great, Scott, a VHS copy of "Back To The Future" just sold for $75,000 at auction, maybe the highest price ever paid for a VHS tape, mint condition in its original shrink wrap. It's from the collection of actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the movie. Wilson says he saved a copy because he was convinced the VHS platform would be around forever. Years later, no VCR to play it on. Maybe someone will need to get back in that DeLorean. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.