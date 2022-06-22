Daily Harvest recalls a lentil dish after customers report food poisoning online

Daily Harvest, a food home delivery service, has issued a recall on its lentil and leek crumbles dish, after multiple customers complained on social media of stomach issues after consuming them.

Users on Reddit, Twitter and Instagram reported experiences of nausea, vomiting and liver damage after consuming the dish.

One Reddit user said their wife had symptoms, such as "extreme fatigue, dark urine, low-grade fever and whole-body itching with no rash."

Another user said their mom "was as sick as a dog and puking a lot" a day after eating the beans.

The company published a statement Sunday advising consumers to throw out the dish and said it reached out to all customers who received it..

"We simultaneously launched an investigation with internal and external experts throughout our supply chain and in accordance with regulatory procedures," it said. "We will share more information as soon as it's available."

Daily Harvest posted a link to the statement to its 600,000 Instagram followers with the caption, "An important message regarding our French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. Link in bio with details," to which the company got further backlash.

"Why not include the important message in the caption? Is your social media aesthetic more important than consumers' health?" one person said.

"This ambiguous caption demonstrates that Daily Harvest does not care about the well-being of customers, despite its supposed brand as a healthy option," said another.

Daily Harvest is a food subscription company started in 2015 that brands itself as only incorporating healthy produce - free from pesticides, fertilizers and other synthetic chemicals - in its dishes.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.