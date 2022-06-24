Republican and Democratic Responses to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned
President Joe Biden:
Happening now: President Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/GBWJiYfg3U— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 24, 2022
House Republicans:
Nancy Pelosi:
Vice President Kamala Harris:
Vice President Harris delivers remarks on the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/fFjJyE5rl0— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2022
Kevin McCarthy:
Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 24, 2022
The Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states.
Chuck Schumer:
Today is one of the darkest days our country has ever seen— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 24, 2022
American women are having their rights taken by 5 unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court
These justices—appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability—have stolen the fundamental right to abortion
Mitch McConnell:
The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society. My full statement: https://t.co/oPTzOYOeAU— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 24, 2022