Watch: Why is there a North and South Korea?
Though North Korea has been dominating the news cycle lately, an important question to ask is why is there a North Korea and South Korea at all?
While the short answer is the Korean war, the reality is that seeds for the separate Republic of Korea and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea goes back much further and has to do with the late 19th century Chinese imperialism and the formation of different resistance factions to the early 20th century Japanese annexation of Korea.