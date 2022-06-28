40 Years After Vincent Chin's Murder

June marks 40 years since the brutal death of Vincent Chin. The 27-year-old was beaten to death with a baseball bat by two men, who were fined $3,000 and received no jail time. His death sparked calls for justice and a national movement among Asian Americans. Author Min Jin Lee, a writer-in-residence at Amherst College, joins Amna Nawaz for more on his death and Asian American identity today.

Correction: This segment incorrectly stated that the Oscar-nominated documentary "Who Killed Vincent Chin" was released in 1998. The film was released in 1987 and was nominated for an Academy Award in 1988. We regret the error.

Source: PBS NewsHour