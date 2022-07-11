© 2022 WKNO FM
Watch: How did Makeup, WWII & Communism Create U.S. Healthcare?

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published July 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Where did our employer based healthcare system actually come from?

If there's one debate you can't avoid today it's what do about the US health insurance. While many countries around the world have some form of nationalized, government run healthcare most people in the US have their healthcare provided by their employer. Why is that the case? Well the answer has to do with a strange history of the marketing of makeup, the wage and price controls instituted by FDR during World War II, and the threat of Communism during Truman’s Presidency and the 1950's.

Savannah Smith
