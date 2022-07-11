Watch: How did Makeup, WWII & Communism Create U.S. Healthcare?

If there's one debate you can't avoid today it's what do about the US health insurance. While many countries around the world have some form of nationalized, government run healthcare most people in the US have their healthcare provided by their employer. Why is that the case? Well the answer has to do with a strange history of the marketing of makeup, the wage and price controls instituted by FDR during World War II, and the threat of Communism during Truman’s Presidency and the 1950's.