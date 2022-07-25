© 2022 WKNO FM
Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19

By Ayana Archie
Published July 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) at a Senate hearing last week.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) at a Senate hearing last week.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Monday.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," he said. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians."

