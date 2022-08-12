How Trump’s generals fought back

There are new details about what Donald Trump really thought about top leadership at the Pentagon.

“He felt that his generals, as he called them, the American generals were not as loyal as he perceived the Nazi generals under Hitler to be,” Susan Glasser, staff writer at the New Yorker, says.

A new story in the New Yorker shows how Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, worked to prevent Trump from using the military to overturn the 2020 election.

But not everyone thinks Milley’s a hero.

Today, On Point: The generals and Donald Trump.

Guests

Susan Glasser, staff writer at The New Yorker. Co-author of the forthcoming book The Divider: Trump in the White House. (@sbg1)

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent at the New York Times. Co-author of the forthcoming book The Divider: Trump in the White House. (@peterbakernyt)

Also Featured

John Gans, chief Pentagon speechwriter 2014-17. Visiting fellow at the University of Pennsylvania. Author of White House Warriors.

Related Reading

New Yorker: “Inside the War Between Trump and His Generals” — “In the summer of 2017, after just half a year in the White House, Donald Trump flew to Paris for Bastille Day celebrations thrown by Emmanuel Macron, the new French President.”

