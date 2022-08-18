The wage myths of the modern economy

Why are wages what they are?

“Traditional economic analysis posits that skills and experience and dangers on the job is what determines wages,” Larry Mishel says. “But we know that’s partly the answer, but it’s not all the answer.”

Common wisdom might say it’s things like experience, negotiated contracts, and job performance that drive that variation. Our guests today disagree.

“If we go from 1979 to 2017, the hourly productivity grew by about 68%,” Mishel adds. “But the hourly compensation of the typical worker grew about 13%. That’s a 55% gap.”

Today, On Point: Our guests say social factors have seeped into the matter of dollars and cents. We’ll bust ‘the myths of the modern economy‘ that help set wages.

Guests

Jake Rosenfeld, associate professor of sociology at Washington University in St. Louis. Author of You’re Paid What You’re Worth: And Other Myths of the Modern Economy.

Larry Mishel, former president of the Economic Policy Institute. Labor market economist studying jobs, wages and inequality for four decades. (@LarryMishel)

Also Featured

Federico Mazzoli, VP of products at d-Local.

Related Reading

Harvard Business Review: “You’re Not Paid Based on Your Performance” — “When asked about the rationale for the size of their paycheck, both workers and executives overwhelmingly point to one factor: Individual performance.”

Washington Post: “Five myths about compensation” — “Questions of compensation loom large during these pandemic days. Debates rage over whether to raise the minimum wage, what to pay our essential workers and whether our chief executives deserve all their millions.”

