UN Climate Thought Leaders | Selwin Hart
As the Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action, Selwin Hart spearheads a global drive to raise climate ambition now. Ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, he talks about the critical need for developed countries to finance climate adaptation. This will save lives and protect livelihoods in countries facing the worst consequences from climate even as they have contributed little to it. For Hart, it is a struggle for justice for people whose future is being determined by others.
Source: UN
