© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UN Climate Thought Leaders | Selwin Hart

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published August 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
800px-Flag_of_the_United_Nations.svg.png

As the Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action, Selwin Hart spearheads a global drive to raise climate ambition now. Ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, he talks about the critical need for developed countries to finance climate adaptation. This will save lives and protect livelihoods in countries facing the worst consequences from climate even as they have contributed little to it. For Hart, it is a struggle for justice for people whose future is being determined by others.

Source: UN

To learn more about this "UN Climate Thought Leaders" series episode, click here.

Tags

Specials
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith