Building The Global Health Pillars | WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) leads and champions global efforts to achieve better health for all. By connecting countries, people and partners, we strive to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance at a safe and healthy life through Universal Health Coverage.
From emerging pandemics to the persistent threat of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, we bring together 194 Member States and work on the frontlines in 150+ countries to confront the biggest health challenges of our time and advance the well-being of the world’s people. WHO’s core mission is to promote health, to keep the world safe, to serve the vulnerable.