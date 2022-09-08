A Global Home for Health | WHO

WHO outgrew its accommodation and it became clear that WHO needed its own home. After an international competition, a design by the well-known Swiss architect Jean Tschumi was chosen to create the main building of WHO’s headquarters in Geneva. It was the last building designed by Tschumi, who died just before its construction.

His son Bernard Tschumi, a teenager at the time, and a world renowned architect today, saw the making of the project and tells how architecture was used in order to provide an identity and image to the Organization. Bernard then helped select the winning design of the latest extension building completed in 2021 which works in harmony with the iconic main building. After the renovation of the main building to be completed by 2024, this new extension together with the joint WHO/UNAIDS building that was completed in 2006, create a balanced campus that is highly sustainable and fully dedicated to find solutions to the biggest challenges that humanity has to face in order to achieve health for all and a healthy planet.

