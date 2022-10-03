© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The True Origin of Killer Clowns

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published October 3, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 4.22.39 PM.png

When did clowns get so terrifying?!?

Well, sure the answer is partly from 1980s horror movies like IT and Killer Klowns from Outer Space, but the reality is much deeper than that. From the Middle Ages through the Renaissance to 19th Century England, clowns have always been around to bring a little chaos. And the truth is, up until the late 1800s they were NEVER for kids. So while Pennywise might be back in the terrifying new IT remake, the truth is terrifying killer clowns are nothing new. Which frankly is even scarier.

Tags
Specials
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith