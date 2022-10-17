How WWII Created Godzilla & Mecha Robots

Well, even though Godzilla is one of the most popular monsters in the world and the giant fighting robots known as Mecha Robots are among the most well loved anime genres the creativity that generated these brilliant creatures can be directly tied to the conditions of post World War II Japan because no art occurs in a vaccuum. Underneath the surface of fearsome monsters we can see that Godzilla is closely linked to the fears of atomic radiation and mecha robots emerged from the extremely rapid industrialization of Japan during the 1960’s and 1970’s. How did this happen?