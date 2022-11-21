Where does the Nuclear Family Come From?

The holidays are here! And that means its time, food, gifts and lots and lots of family. It’s also that time of year, when you start to take a good hard look at your family and begin to wonder “Is my family weird?” Well, regardless of how you may feel about your out of town cousins, if your family is in the traditional nuclear family formation (2 parents + kids living in a single home) then you’re in a pretty common formation. But if you’ve got your family ISN’T a traditional nuclear family, then you’re in a pretty common formation. So why does America elevate the nuclear family above other family forms?

Source | PBS Origins