© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Georgia voters head to the polls in Senate runoff election

By NPR Staff,
Sam Gringlas
Published December 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate for Georgia, left, and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
AP
Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate for Georgia, left, and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Georgia's U.S. Senate election is in extra time.

Neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor his scandal-plagued Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, received at least 50% of the vote in the general election, meaning the two are in a runoff.

A win by Warnock would increase Democrats' margin in the Senate to 51-49, while a victory by Walker, a former football star, would narrow the chamber to 50-50. (Democrats would still control a tied Senate due to the vice president's tie-breaking vote.) The extra cushion of winning in Georgia would mean control of Senate committees and more leeway in tight votes.

The race has been almost as much about the biographies of these two candidates as the policy positions they support.

Walker has leaned into his status as one of the University of Georgia's most revered players to deflect one controversy after another, including allegations of domestic abuse and claims that he paid for ex-girlfriends' abortions despite his anti-abortion stance as a candidate. He denies those claims.

Warnock is senior pastor at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s church in Atlanta, and talks a lot about how King shaped his outlook and his approach to serving in the Senate.

These two unique candidates each represent two very different and central institutions in the state.

With just four short weeks to get Georgians voting again, there was a rush of spending on TV ads, with some $79 million poured into buying airtime. Spending by groups supporting Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.

Georgia State Election Results 2020
/ NPR
/
NPR

Information for voters: WABE Atlanta's Voter Hub, Georgia Public Broadcasting's Voting FAQ

Click these links for results for the state's notable attorney general and secretary of state races.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
See stories by Sam Gringlas