Vote: What was your favorite Tiny Desk concert of 2022?

The results are in: Check out what our audience picked as their favorite Tiny Desk concerts of the year!

What was your favorite Tiny Desk concert of the year? As 2022 comes to a close, it's time to reflect on what a tumultuous year it's been for us at the Tiny Desk. We started the year off strong with Turnstile, as the flame to our Tiny Desk (home) concert series still burned bright. In the summer, we made our long-awaited return to filming at Bob Boilen's desk at NPR HQ in Washington, D.C., after a two-year hiatus. Our 2022 Tiny Desk Contest winner, singer-songwriter Alisa Amador, went first, followed later by singer Ravyn Lenae, who released one of the most esteemed alternative R&B projects of the year. Usher paid us a visit during our Black Music Month takeover and birthed one of the year's most viral memes, #WatchThis.

There were a few milestones. For the first time, the Tiny Desk got nominated for a BET Hip-Hop Award for Best Hip-Hop Platform. We celebrated our 1000th Tiny Desk concert in September with the inspiring griot Angélique Kidjo, got trolled by Drake and 21 Savage (no, we did not file a lawsuit), witnessed the return of our beloved El Tiny series and closed out the year with rapper Westside Boogie and his children's choir of superheroes. This was a year of "watch this" moments.

After publishing a total of 125 Tiny Desks in 2022 — 77 filmed remotely and 48 shot in the office — we want to hear from you. Which concerts gave you the most life and stayed at the front of your mind?

