Understanding Marjorie Taylor Greene's influence in a Republican-controlled House

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene will be a potent force in the Republican Controlled House. What will she do with her influence?

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a potent force bridging the Republican Party and the far-right. But where did she come from?

“I can’t tell you how many old faculty or staff of her high school that I talked to, they had no recollection of her whatsoever,” Elaina Plott Calabro, staff writer at The Atlantic, says.

We’ll trace her rise from competitive CrossFit, down the QAnon rabbit hole and all the way to Congress, where Greene is poised to wield much more power in the Republican controlled House.

“She was chagrinned to have seen that the Republicans, when they did possess power, did in her view nothing with it,” Robert Draper says. “And so she intends to see a completion of the MAGA agenda that Trump had begun.”

Today, On Point: Understanding Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Guests

Robert Draper, staff writer at the New York Times. Author of several books, including Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind. (@DraperRobert)

Tia Mitchell, Washington Correspondent at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (@TIAreports)

Also Featured

Elaina Plott Calabro, staff writer at The Atlantic. (@elainaplott)

