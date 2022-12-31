'Wait Wait' for Dec. 31, 2022: Happy Holidays Edition!

Santa's delivering some late gifts this week, including some of our favorite interviews from 2022. Enjoy a stocking full of Ralph Macchio, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Matt Walsh, and more!

Not My Job: Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio answers three questions about body waxing

Ralph Macchio became a teen heartthrob in 1984, when he starred as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid. Then, he returned to the role in the hit show Cobra Kai. He's now written a new memoir called Waxing On, but what does he know about body waxing?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an unexpected problem facing parents, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton on DC Comics

Eleanor Holmes Norton was a trailblazing civil rights lawyer before becoming D.C.'s congresswoman in 1991, a position that she's held ever since. She may know everything about Washington, D.C., but can she answer three questions about DC Comics?

Not My Job: Ear Hustle's Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor answer questions about rodeos

This week, we make our triumphant return to the Bay Area, with the help of Ear Hustle's Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor. Their podcast is a alternatively hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of life in prison, but what do they know about rodeos, or Steer Hustles?

Not My Job: Matt Walsh answers questions about bad announcers

Improv legend Matt Walsh is one of the founders of the Upright Citizens Brigade, and a two-time Emmy nominee for Veep. With baseball starting again, we ask him three questions about legendarily bad announcers.

