Kevin McCarthy steps closer to the speakership as some GOP holdouts flip

In the biggest shift since the speaker nominations started, a total of 14 Republicans who previously voted against Kevin McCarthy backed the embattled Californian in a 12th vote.

It's the first time McCarthy has earned more votes than the Democratic nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. But McCarthy appears still shy of the needed majority, earning 213 of the 431 votes cast in the latest round of voting.

These are the former holdouts who switched votes:

Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

Michael Cloud, R-Texas

Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Mary Miller, R-Ill.

Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Andrew Ogles, R-Tenn.

Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Chip Roy, R-Texas

Keith Self, R-Texas

Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.

All 14 had voted against McCarthy on every ballot (Spartz had been voting present). Donalds was the non-McCarthy Republican speaker nominee on Thursday.

