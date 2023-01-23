Spotlight for the week of January 23, 2023

First, tomorrow at 6pm, representatives from OUT Memphis and the Tennessee ACLU will be at Rhodes College to discuss issues that the LGBTQ+ community faces in Tennessee today, including proposed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. This panel, organized by the Rhodes Gender and Sexuality Studies Department, will discuss how we got here as well as what we can do now to ensure equity and justice for the LGBTQ+ community. This free event will take place in Blount Auditorium in Buckman Hall and is open to the public.

Then, on Saturday, January 28th at 5:30pm, join the Museum of Science and History after hours for a deep dive into their new exhibitions: Web of Innovation: AI in Memphis and Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine. This somewhat controversial technology has been growing in popularity and everyday use, from image generators to college-level essays. AI After Dark invites viewers to better their understanding of the technology through fun games and helpful workshops, including personal security.

For links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.