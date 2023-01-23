© 2023 WKNO FM
Spotlight for the week of January 23, 2023

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST
Rhodes College
This week, we’re spotlighting two events that aim to keep you informed of ongoing conversations from local politics to international developments in science.

First, tomorrow at 6pm, representatives from OUT Memphis and the Tennessee ACLU will be at Rhodes College to discuss issues that the LGBTQ+ community faces in Tennessee today, including proposed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. This panel, organized by the Rhodes Gender and Sexuality Studies Department, will discuss how we got here as well as what we can do now to ensure equity and justice for the LGBTQ+ community. This free event will take place in Blount Auditorium in Buckman Hall and is open to the public.

Then, on Saturday, January 28th at 5:30pm, join the Museum of Science and History after hours for a deep dive into their new exhibitions: Web of Innovation: AI in Memphis and Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine. This somewhat controversial technology has been growing in popularity and everyday use, from image generators to college-level essays. AI After Dark invites viewers to better their understanding of the technology through fun games and helpful workshops, including personal security.

For links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
