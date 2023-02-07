More MPD Employees Under Investigation in Tyre Nichols' Case

Seven more members of the Memphis Police Department are under internal administrative investigations for their connection to the night five officers were shown on camera brutally punching, kicking and striking Tyre Nichols with a baton before arresting him. He died three days later.

Six officers have already been dismissed from the police force, including those five who face second-degree murder charges for the death of Nichols. The sixth former officer was involved in the initial traffic stop where Nichols was pulled over allegedly for reckless driving. According to his defense attorney, former officer Preston Hemphill never appeared at the second scene where the other officers beat Nichols.

The newest round of internal investigations for seven additional personnel is ongoing, says Jennifer Sink, chief legal officer for the city of Memphis. The review of their actions or inactions could culminate in disciplinary hearings.

“The process involves issuing the officers with a written statement of charges so that they have notice of what policies the investigation believes that they violated,” Sink told reporters after announcing the internal investigations during a City Council public safety committee meeting on Tuesday.

Sink says the investigation is wide ranging.

“Everyone involved in this [incident] is being reviewed, and so it doesn’t necessarily mean an officer was on the scene in order to be under investigation and potentially receive some kind of disciplinary hearing,” she says.

The Police Department is expected to send out notices of policy violations this week, Sink says. Then there is a mandatory minimum four-day period before the city can schedule an administrative hearing to decide on discipline for anyone accused of policy violations.

As the investigation continues, more MPD employees could also come under scrutiny, Sink says.