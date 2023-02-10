A Space To Watch Sunsets on the Mississippi River Will Become Part of Tyre Nichols' Legacy

A large structure overlooking the Mississippi River will be called “Sunset Canopy” in honor of Tyre Nichols. It’s part of the redesign of downtown’s Tom Lee Park and pays homage to Nichols’ fondness for photographing sunsets.

A small crowd broke out in applause Friday afternoon as a team of construction workers fastened a slat of wood atop the 27-foot high canopy that's still under construction.

Moments before Tyre Nichols’ mother and stepfather RowVaugh and Rodney Wells penned a few words to their son on the same slat.

“Mommy miss you so much,” RowVaughn Wells wrote in marker.

Katie Riordan / RowVaughn Wells' message to her son Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10., three days after Memphis Police officers were shown on camera brutally beating him while taking him into custody following an alleged traffic stop.

Like at many recent events celebrating his life, loving words of remembrance have been accompanied by tearful grief.

“I know he’s smiling down right now,” RowVaughn said during the dedication ceremony. "And he’s just jumping up for joy."

She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support her family has received in the wake of her son’s death.

“He would love this,” her husband, Rodney, echoed. “There’s nothing he likes more than watching the sunset on the Mississippi.”

When the park’s redesign and construction is complete – expected this Labor Day – the Sunset Canopy will serve as a multipurpose area where people can play basketball, as well as attend concerts, classes and events.

Tyree Daniels, the board chair of the Memphis River Parks Partnership, says the space will represent values of inclusivity and equity.

“Regardless of where you find yourself in the park, we can always come up on the canopy and find civic peace and find a place of belonging.”

Originally, the canopy was to be named for the Hyde family, whose philanthropic foundation has contributed to park renovations. But they were recently moved to recognize Nichols instead.

“It just felt to us like the right thing to do, rather than name this for us or anybody else,” Barbara Hyde, the head of the Hyde Family Foundation, said.

