One Dead and 10 Others Injured in Two Shootings in Whitehaven

Police are searching for leads in what is believed to be a connected set of shootings in south Memphis that have left one person dead and five others critically injured.

Five additional people were also injured and have now been released from the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that the pair of shootings were connected.

Officers responded to a call of an initial shooting at the Whitehaven business, the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two victims were transported to the hospital and five other people in non-critical condition arrived at area hospitals on their own, MPD said.

Police then received word of a nearby shooting.

One person was pronounced dead at the second scene, and three others were taken to the hospital.

No information has been released about what precipitated the shootings, but authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating three persons of interest who may have information about the incident, including one person who could be injured and in need of medical attention.

They’re asking that anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

