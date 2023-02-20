Biden has made an secret trip to Kyiv as Russia's war there enters its 2nd year

President Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, an audacious and somewhat risky trip aimed at expressing solidarity with Ukrainians as Russia's invasion of their country heads into a second year.

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced a half a billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine — and said there would be new sanctions on Russia — with details to be released in coming days.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said.

Biden had been slated to travel to Warsaw this week to mark the anniversary of the war and to hold a series of meetings with central European allies.

Instead, he secretly left Washington early. Details of how he got there were not immediately available due to security concerns.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details are made available.

