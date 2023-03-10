© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to tell a captivating story — from a wedding toast to a job interview | Life Kit

WKNO
Published March 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
life-kit_tile_npr-network-01_sq-200388bae100cab944ffa3655e7f3119e026d305-s1400-c100.jpg

Storytelling creates connections and builds community. In this episode of Life Kit, storytelling coaches from The Moth give a step-by-step guide to telling good stories.

It's the wild card of every big event — the toast. If you're giving a new year's toast, a best man or maid of honor speech, or any other toasts this coming year, we've got some tips to make sure people remember your toast with fondness and not horror.

Tags
Specials