Invest in Nature White House Summit
Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking aggressive action to conserve and restore nature, provide communities the tools they need to be resilient, and tackle the climate crisis.
The White House Invest in Nature Summit will bring together Administration officials, academia, industry, non-profits, philanthropies, and others to underscore the importance of these ongoing efforts, and highlight the work ahead to drive even more progress.