© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Invest in Nature White House Summit

WKNO
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
Print
.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking aggressive action to conserve and restore nature, provide communities the tools they need to be resilient, and tackle the climate crisis.

The White House Invest in Nature Summit will bring together Administration officials, academia, industry, non-profits, philanthropies, and others to underscore the importance of these ongoing efforts, and highlight the work ahead to drive even more progress.

Tags
Watch the Latest News Coverages