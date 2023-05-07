7 people were killed after a vehicle drove into a bus stop in a Texas border city

Updated May 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Police in Brownsville, Texas say at least seven people are dead and six others were injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting for a bus in the border community.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at a bus stop near the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants, Brownsville Police investigator Lt. Martin Sandoval said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page.

The driver is in custody and has been charged with reckless driving, Sandoval said, adding that more charges may be on the way.

"It is looking more and more like an intentional act," Sandoval said.

The Ozanam Center shelter sits just five miles from the migrant encampments in Matamoros, Mexico, where thousands of migrants are waiting for Title 42 to expire. The public health order, set to be lifted this week, allows the U.S. to expel migrants without considering asylum.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

