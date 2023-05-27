White House and GOP reach a deal in principle to stop the nation from defaulting

The White House and House Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to avoid default, according to two Republican sources familiar with the plans. House Republican leaders are planning to hold a call with members at 9:30 p.m. ET, the sources told NPR's Claudia Grisales. It's unclear whether all members or just Republicans would be on that call.

The news comes about an hour after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden spoke on the phone. Earlier, Biden spoke with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

