And just like that, Kim Cattrall will appear in the 'Sex and the City' spin-off

I love you. But I love me more. (subject to terms and conditions)

Who is she? The thespian who brought theory like this to life.

Kim Cattrall's career has spanned decades in film, theater and TV, but she is perhaps best known for her role as the iconic, sex positive publicist Samantha Jones in HBO's cult classic Sex and the City.

The ~ controversial ~ (JUSTICE FOR STEVE!) sequel series And Just Like That picked back up with the gals with season one in 2021. But this time the women navigate their 50s; reckon with the original series' stark lack of diversity for four women living in New York in the '90s and early 2000s; and ... Che Diaz.

Cattrall famously refused to sign on to play Samantha Jones again after the second movie, saying in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2017: "This isn't about more money. It's not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another... It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it."

/ Getty Images / Getty Images The OG cast of Sex And The City in 1999 (from left) Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker.

What's the big deal? Sam Jones is back, baby!!!

Max (previously HBO Max) confirmed to NPR that Cattrall is reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the second season of And Just Like That, which begins June 22.

Variety first reported the return, adding that she will appear in at least one scene. Variety reports that Cattrall shot it without speaking to the show's star (and executive producer) Sarah Jessica Parker or showrunner Michael Patrick King (although a representative for Max would not confirm those details to NPR).

There's history here. After much speculation surrounding a third SATC film, the plans were allegedly dashed, in part, because Cattrall had vehemently expressed her desire to walk away from the franchise.

From there, it's been an online back and forth with Cattrall expressing varying degrees of distaste for SJP, and Jessica Parker's reactions to a situation she has called "very painful".

What are the girls saying? So much. And yet, very little.

Here's what Cattrall had to say in a Variety interview in May, 2022:

It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear. I certainly heard about it [And Just Like That]. And I've come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed.

And SJP in June of last year on Cattrall's absence from the new series:

We did not ask her to be part of this [the reboot], because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us. But that's not "slamming" her, it's just learning. You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something, and it doesn't suggest it's someplace they want to be or a person they want to play or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, "Well, we hear that."

Here's Cattrall's acknowledgement of her return, plus a nod to pride month:

And of course, a 2019 interview quote, turned meme, turned lifestyle mantra:

I don't want to be in a situation for even an hour where I'm not enjoying myself.

So, what now?

The talented rich ladies that we love to pay attention to continue to hold our attention and be rich. Curious!

Fan theories of Cattrall's cameo continue to proliferate, with some theorizing a battle to the death between Che and Samantha, and others speculating on what deal Cattrall secured to ensure her return.

