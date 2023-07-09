Biden is meeting King Charles before heading to a NATO leaders summit in Lithuania

President Biden is heading to the United Kingdom where he will meet King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday to talk about a priority they both share: addressing climate change.

Biden and the king will be talking about how to finance climate aid for developing countries most affected by climate change.

Biden will also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their sixth meeting since Sunak came into office last October. The two leaders are expected to discuss, among other things, the war in Ukraine.

This stop in London is part of a five-day trip that is largely focused on Russia's war in Ukraine. Biden and other NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius, Lithuania starting on Tuesday.

Biden has focused his foreign policy on rebuilding ties with allies — ties that he has said were severed during the Trump administration.

Susan Walsh / AP / AP President Biden, seen here at last year's NATO summit in Madrid, will meet with other leaders from the alliance this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Sweden's membership in NATO is a key unresolved issue

Biden often points out that Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted two historically neutral countries to apply to join the alliance: Finland and Sweden.

But Sweden's membership has been blocked by Turkey, and Hungary also has not signed off. There had been expectations that the issue could be resolved ahead of the summit, but it doesn't look likely.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Sweden isn't doing enough to clamp down on groups that it views as terrorists. But experts say there are other issues at play, too.

"President Erdogan figured he could use this as a leverage point," said Sinan Ceddi, a fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. "This has less to do with Sweden than it is to do with what he can get out of the United States, specifically which is weapons sales."

Fighter jets could become a bargaining chip

Erdogan has long wanted the United States to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. The Biden administration has made it clear it supports the sale.

But the deal would need to be approved by Congress, where some lawmakers have expressed opposition, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

There's a growing sense in Washington that the F-16s could be a bargaining chip to get Sweden's application across the finish line.

Biden and Erdogan — who don't have a particularly warm relationship — are expected to talk during the summit, possibly during a meeting on the sidelines.

Biden will end his trip in Helsinki, Finland to meet with Nordic leaders.

Ukraine also wants to join NATO, but the path ahead is unclear

The question of NATO expansion is not limited to Sweden. Ukraine is not a member of the military alliance, though it would like to be, and its future relationship with the alliance will be a key topic of conversation at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Ukraine will still need to take "further steps" before it would be allowed to join.

"The United States, our NATO Allies, and Ukraine will have the opportunity to discuss the reforms that are still necessary for Ukraine to come up to NATO standards," Sullivan said, previewing the Vilnius summit.

