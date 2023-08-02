© 2023 WKNO FM
Recessions & Rap Battles | Planet Money

WKNO
August 2, 2023

It's time for macroeconomics! What makes a country grow richer? Is there a "right" level of unemployment? What rhymes with 'paradox of thrift'? Also, inflation, we'll get to inflation.

Our first lesson concerns one of the most fundamental economic debates of the last hundred years: what causes booms and busts, recessions and depressions? And what can the government do about it? Or, should the government just get out of the way? How free should a free market be?

