White House Convening on Right to Repair
The President first named right to repair as a priority in his Executive Order on Promoting Competition. Since then, we have seen an uptick in state legislative efforts and voluntary movement in the private sector, in addition to action by the Biden-Harris Administration, all aimed at giving consumers more control over fixing what they own — whether it’s a tractor or a smartphone.
On Tuesday, October 24, join Senior Advisor to the President and Intergovernmental Affairs (IGA) Director Tom Perez, National Economic Council (NEC) Director Lael Brainard, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe, and legislative leaders from across the country to learn about federal and state efforts to strengthen the right to repair.