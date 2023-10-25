© 2023 WKNO FM
Trade & The Better Life | Planet Money

Published October 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT

International trade is the web of cross-border relationships that binds economies together. Because of trade we have access to cheaper, higher-quality goods, and we get to benefit from other countries' cultures.

Economics tells us trade makes society, overall on average, better off, but that doesn't mean everyone wins. Today, the good and bad of trade through the eyes of workers in developing economies who make the things sold around the world. We follow them as they navigate the ever-shifting international trade environment.

