The Tamayo museum in Mexico City wants your dog to visit

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Taking your dog to a museum isn't usually a walk in the park. The Tamayo Museum in Mexico City wants your furry friends to come visit. The museum has put together an exhibition of modern art pieces that are meant to be enjoyed by humans and dogs. It's open until November. Only four dogs are allowed to enter at a time, and the dog is required to be on a leash. Now, hopefully a dog won't leave an artful creation of their own on the museum floor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

