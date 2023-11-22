BTH: Mayor Jim Strickland Reflects on Eight Years in Office | Part 2 of 2

After two terms, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will leave office at the end of the year due to term limits. In this, the second half of a two-part reflection on his tenure, Strickland discusses what his priorities would be if he had been, theoretically, elected mayor for a third term.

Strickland explains that there are certain things the city could do better. However, the "real challenge is state and federal laws, and court systems which has allowed for a revolving door with inadequate punishment."

In addition, Strickland talks about infrastructure, MATA, public spaces, local youth programs, and more.

