Video games. A massive global industry expected to generate nearly $190 billion in revenue this year, according to industry estimates.

The gaming industry is making more money than Hollywood — and North American sports.

So why have there been unprecedented layoffs across the gaming world this year?

Today, On Point: Power, profits and labor practices in the video game industry.

Guests

Dianna Lora, worked in the gaming industry for around 15 years. Former senior licensing producer and production manager for the game “Star Wars: Hunters” at the company Zynga. She was laid off earlier this year.

Nicole Carpenter, senior reporter at Polygon, a website covering video games and pop culture.

Also Featured

Rachel Sederberg, senior economist and research manager at Lightcast.

Paula Mackiewicz-Armstrong, quality assurance coordinator at CD Projekt Red, where she works on games like “Cyberpunk 2077.” Member of the Polish Gamedev Workers Union.

