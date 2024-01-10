American Fiction is a rich story — but is it a successful satire? | It's Been a Minute
American Fiction is a movie you can spend hours discussing. Based on Percival Everett's novel Erasure, the movie is a satire of what the publishing industry wants from Black authors. The film also belongs to a lineage of Black movies that look at selling out in the entertainment industry: from CB4 to Hollywood Shuffle. But does American Fiction say anything new?
Host Brittany Luse chats with Aisha Harris, NPR culture critic and co-host of Pop Culture Happy Hour, about her essay (https://www.npr.org/2023/12/22/122096...) on what American Fiction gets right — and the cultural marks it misses.