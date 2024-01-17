Why grief sometimes looks like a hyphy party | It's Been a Minute

Brittany is joined by KQED's Pendarvis Harshaw to do a deep dive into one hip-hop scene from the Bay Area known as hyphy. They unpack how the loud, brash, hyperactive music helped a community grieve. To hear more of Pendarvis Harshaw's reporting on this Bay Area music scene, check out the Rightnowish (https://www.kqed.org/podcasts/rightno...) series: Hyphy Kids Got Trauma (https://www.kqed.org/arts/13934874/hy...) .